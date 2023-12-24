Telangana govt to revamp Dharani portal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana government is planning to revamp the Dharani portal to ensure effective service, as it was plagued with many issues forcing people to face problems, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said here on Sunday.

Briefing newsmen after the Chief Minister’s meeting with district collectors, SPs and Commissioners of Police, Srinivas Reddy said that during the earlier rule, vast government lands were encroached upon and regularized by powers-that-be. Many files pertaining to this regularization were still pending, he said. “We have all the proofs. All the government assets that were looted in the past, will be recovered back,” the minister asserted.

Asked about the Congress party’s electoral promise that Dharani would be replaced with ‘Bhoomata’ portal, the Minister argued that if something good was done by the past government, it would be admitted and acknowledged but there has been no benefit to the people through Dharani portal. The earlier Chief Minister asked the people to throw the Congress in the Bay of Bengal, as the latter had promised to abolish Dharani portal, “but people had clarity and elected Congress to power”.

Rythu Bandhu assistance

On the delay in payment of Rythu Bandhu financial assistance, the minister argued that the past government had in fact, deposited the money during January for the Yasangi season. There was nothing to worry for the farmer, as the assistance would be extended in a phased manner to the farmers, he added.

No vendetta politics

Reddy said the Congress government would not indulge in vendetta politics and target a particular leader or officer. However if any mistake or irregularity was noticed, none would be spared. “Irrespective of their stature, stern action will be initiated against people involved in any irregularities” he warned.