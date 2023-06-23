Telangana Govt to set up 17 new BC Welfare Degree Colleges

State government issued an order establishing 17 new Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Degree Colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Catering to more BC population and huge demand, the State government on Friday issued an order establishing 17 new Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Degree Colleges.

The new colleges will come up in Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir districts.

The orders for sanction of teaching and non-teaching staff will be issued separately by the Finance department, the order read. With this, there will be a total of 33 BC Welfare Degree Colleges with one in each district in the State.