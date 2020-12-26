Telangana govt urged to de-reserve Urdu teacher posts

The Urdu Struggle Organisation urged the govt to de-reserve posts related to the appointment of Urdu medium teachers

Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Urdu Struggle Organisation, an association for the protection of minority rights, on Saturday urged the State government to de-reserve posts related to the appointment of Urdu medium teachers. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mohd Nazeer Ahmed of the organisation stressed that out of 900 teacher posts for Urdu Medium School in the State in 2017, only 347 have been filled up while 553 posts are vacant as they are reserved for SC, ST, BC (A,C& D) categories. Since no candidate is coming forward for these positions the posts cannot be filled up.

The organisation noted that most of the students going to the Urdu medium schools hail from the weaker sections of the Muslim community. Nazeer Ahmed said in the year 2017, the government through notification No 52& 53 issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission announced to recruit a total of 900 teacher post for Urdu Medium Schools. However, the post could not be filled up till now fully.

