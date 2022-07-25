Telangana govt urged to reduce tax burden on granite industry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:48 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Khammam: The Telangana Granite Industry Owners’ Association appealed to the Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar to reduce the tax burden imposed by the Telangana government on the granite industry and to grant subsidies to the industry.

Representatives of the association along with ministers T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and M Kavitha met the CS at the secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday, said a release from the association office bearers here.

They explained to the CS that the granite industry was being damaged financially due to the doubling of the previous prices for seigniorage, dead rent, permit, quarry leases and permits through the recent seven GOs issued by the government.

The association representatives wanted immediate withdrawal of the GOs and to sanction subsidies due to the industry since the past five years. The association leaders R Nageswara Rao, U Venkataramana, Patibandla Yugandhar, G Shankar and others were present.