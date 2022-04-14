Telangana govt will purchase entire yasangi paddy: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:55 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stood firmly behind Telangana farmers by his decision to purchase the entire yasangi paddy, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He launched a paddy procurement centre at Manchukonda village in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district on Thursday. The minister described Chandrashekhar Rao as the true ‘Rythu Bandhu’ for his concern towards the farmers and ‘Srirama Raksha’ for Telangana.

The Centre was neglecting the farmers, who make up more than 50 per cent of the population, he said while cautioning the Modi government to wake up before the farming community across the nation revolts against it.

Since Telangana formation the Chief Minister has been supportive of the farmers, and once again supported farmers with assurance to buy entire yasangi paddy. It was a heroic decision to buy paddy at a support price of Rs 1960 and to deposit money directly in the farmers’ accounts.

The Telangana government was providing free electricity to irrigate the agriculture lands, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others on humanitarian grounds. But the BJP government at the Centre was treating farmer’s issues with business mindedness and looking only for economic benefits, Ajay Kumar noted.

The Chief Minister who has a perpetual relationship with the farmers has demonstrated the commitment of his government towards the interests of farmers. The BJP leaders, who irresponsibly provoked the farmers to cultivate paddy failed to convince the Centre to procure paddy from the State.

Ajay Kumar appealed to the people to understand the crony political rhetoric of BJP leaders. He accused the BJP and Congress leaders of shamelessly claiming credit for the Chief Minister’s decision to procure paddy.

Paddy would be bought without any involvement of the middlemen; farmers need not resort to distress sale. Though the government had to bear a burden of Rs 15,000 crore, the decision was taken for the benefit of the farmers. It was aimed to procure around 70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across the State, he added.