Congress bluffing on reopening Nizam Sugar Factory: Bajireddy

While former minister J Ratnakar Rao was the chairman, he and Vidhyasagar were members of the committee. The committee had already passed a resolution to privatize the sugar factory.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:49 PM

Jagtial: BRS candidate for Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment, Bajireddy Goverdhan on Tuesday said the Congress party was bluffing by promising to reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory.

Participating in an election rally along with ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha, BRS district president K Vidhyasagar Rao and others in Mallapur on Tuesday, he said the previous BRS government had set up a committee to look into the sugar factory issue.

Senior congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy had also signed on the resolution.

Now, the Congress party was enacting a new drama on the sugar factory, Goverdhan said. Calling Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a follower of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a covert of the BJP, he also criticised Jeevan Reddy, who is representing the graduates MLC segment, asking him to tell the public what he had done for graduates.

Goverdhan also promised to get a Kendriya Vidyalaya and textile park if he was elected as MP.