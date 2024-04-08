Govt taking steps to overcome water scarcity: Sridhar Babu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:21 PM

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State government was taking all steps to overcome the water scarcity in the State in summer.

Irrigation officials and Ministers were on the job and conducting review meetings to solve the drinking and irrigation water problems, he said after inaugurating a butter milk distribution centre at Manthani on Monday.

Besides the government, the cooperation of the public was also important to overcome the drinking water problem, he said and advised the people to use every drop of water carefully since temperatures would go up in the coming days.

All steps were being taken to ensure that there should not be any drinking water problem in Manthani town as well, he said.