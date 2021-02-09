Telangana govt’s search committee to appoint university VCs

The search committee meeting of JNTU-Hyderabad, KU, and MGU is scheduled on Wednesday while search committee meetings for OU and Satavahana University will be held on Thursday, senior officials said.

By | Published: 10:04 pm 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to expedite the appointment process of Vice-Chancellors of various universities across Telangana, the State government has scheduled search committee meetings for various universities this week.

The search committee meeting of JNTU-Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, and Mahatma Gandhi University is scheduled on Wednesday while search committee meetings for Osmania University and Satavahana University will be held on Thursday, senior officials said.

The search committee for each university will scrutinise applications and propose three eligible candidates to the State government, which in turn will forward the list to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State Universities. From the list of three names, the Governor will then approve one name for the appointment to the V-C post.

As many as 273 candidates had applied for the V-C posts for nine State universities and a total of 984 applications were received by the State government. Nearly 142 applications were for the V-C post of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University followed by Satavahana University in Karimnagar which received 125 applications.

The Osmania University and Telangana University, Nizamabad, have received 114 applications each while Kakatiya University, Warangal, attracted 110 contenders. The V-C posts for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University had got 56 and 23 applications, respectively.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .