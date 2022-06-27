Telangana govt’s TDR approach yielding results

Published Date - 12:30 AM, Mon - 27 June 22

The Bio-Diversity flyover project is one of those built by the State government by acquiring private properties while issuing TDR certificates instead of monetary compensation.

Hyderabad: The State government’s Transferable Development Rights (TDR) approach, that had even earned praise from Niti Aayog, is turning out to be a win-win situation for property owners, builders/ developers apart from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other State government departments.

NITI Aayog recognised the Online TDR Bank application as one of the best practices in the country for land acquisition to execute developmental works and also suggested that other States in the country should adopt similar innovations.

TDR certificate gives the property owners whose land has been acquired, the rights for development to construct additional built-up area anywhere in the city and the person can also sell the TDR certificate.

With the concept, the civic body has been able to acquire over 380 acres of land to build flyovers, Road under Bridges (RuBs), develop link roads, widen roads, nalas, beautify water bodies and for other developmental activities without shelling even a rupee.

Instead of giving monetary compensation, the GHMC issued 1,049 TDR certificates worth Rs 3,500 crore value of compensation and as a result, the financial burden on the corporation has drastically reduced.

Among others, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Shilparamam RuB, Bio-Diversity flyover, Rajiv Gandhi flyover at JNTU, Hitec City RuB and the underpass at Bairamalguda are some the projects built by the State government by acquiring private properties while issuing TDR certificates instead of monetary compensation.

Going a step ahead, the State government has also introduced TDR bank which enables granting and utilisation of TDR certificates between departments such as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation etc that operate inside of Outer Ring Road jurisdiction.

The GHMC officials said that property owners are willing to part with their land while obtaining TDR certificates in lieu of cash compensation. “The demand for issue and utilisation of TDR had gone up given the increasing urbanisation and growth,” an official added.