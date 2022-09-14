| Telangana Group Iii Iv Coaching In Bc Study Circle To Start From September 15

Telangana: Group III, IV coaching in BC Study Circle to start from September 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

The BC Study Circles arrange direct spot admission for free coaching from September 15 to 17. The BC Study Circles arrange direct spot admission for free coaching from September 15 to 17.

Hyderabad: The offline coaching programme for Group III, IV will start in all 50 BC Study Circle Centres in the State on September 15.

In a press note issued here on Wednesday, K. Aloke Kumar, Director, TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre, Hyderabad, said the BC Study Circles arrange direct spot admission for free coaching from September 15 to 17.

The eligible candidates who have passed Degree can directly submit their application in the nearby Study Centre with attested copies of educational qualification together with income and caste certificates as walk-in admission. Those with parental income below Rs 5 lakh per annum are eligible.

For Study Centre details, interested candidates can visit the website www.tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in, the press note added.