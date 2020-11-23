Telangana growth-bound, more reforms on cards: KTR

Says TRS govt through its novel initiatives provided graft-free services; promises more reforms

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has brought in several progressive, positive and development-oriented policies in the last six years and through its single-window system, has provided corruption-free governance and is keen on bringing more reforms, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Speaking at the Telangana Builders Federation (TBF) Annual General Body meeting in Hyderabad on Monday, Rama Rao said the government had introduced initiatives such as Dharani and TS-bPASS to streamline registrations and mutations, and to bring systemic institutional changes.

Though the new systems could initially have teething issues, he promised that the government would soon discuss with builders and all stakeholders to bring out a user-friendly system by sorting out issues the builders might have.

In addition to the infrastructure and the economic development, the Minister said the State government had ensured law and order and safety for its people. The government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had brought the needed turnaround in the State, bringing improvements in electricity, drinking water, roads and other civic amenities.

All-round growth

Rama Rao said, “From a power-deficit State, Telangana became power-surplus within just six months of the State formation. It has not only expanded power generation capacity from 7,000 MW to 16,000 MW in six years but also increased its solar portfolio to 4,500 MW in 2020.”

The government had invested in waste management and now could manage 6,000 tonnes of waste compared with 3,500 tonnes in 2014. The government was establishing collection and transfer stations across the city, and about 90 such stations were coming up and 50 vehicles deployed, the Minister said.

On the lines of the Strategic Road Development Programme, a Strategic Nala Development Programme was also being taken up. By December, all the review reports for the new GHMC Act would be in place, the Minister said. “We should not take things for granted. We should remember where we were in 2014 and where we are now. We should not forget the strides we have made despite several obstacles,” he added.

He appealed to the builders to participate in the voting process and choose deserving candidates. TBF president C Prabhakara Rao said the federation would back the TRS in the GHMC elections which had brought growth to the city.

‘NDA stands for No Data Available’

Hyderabad: The BJP at the Centre had not given any special funds for the welfare or the growth of Telangana, other than the devolution of tax funds. Not just the State, the Centre had not done anything good for the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh or even for the entire country, said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The government’s moves such as demonetisation had crippled the economy for consecutive eight quarters before the Covid crisis hit the nation. The country’s GDP saw a dip of 31 per cent, today rated much below its neighbouring nations such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The TRS in Telangana had taken up unique initiatives such as 2BHK housing but what was the Centre’s progress on its ‘Housing for All 2020’? There were no tangible beneficiaries of Rs 20-lakh crore stimulus that the Centre had announced. The NDA today stands for ‘No Data Available’ as there was no transparency in its acts, the Minister said.

On the tax front, Telangana had paid Rs 2,72,000 crore in the last six years to the Centre in taxes, but the State had only received tax devolution of Rs 1,04,000 crore from the Centre, he added.

Hinting at the double standards, the Centre had not responded to the State’s request for flood relief while it had released funds for Karnataka and Gujarat quickly. The BJP was also using divisive politics in the name of religion trying to bring differences between Hindus and Muslims and split votes, he pointed out.

