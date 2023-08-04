No power cuts or low voltage issues in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

Minister said there were no power cuts in the State and that power supply was stopped only during regular maintenance or laying new power lines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy clarified that there was no power cut or low voltage issues in the State.

Replying to a question raised by AIMIM members Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi and Mirza Rahmat Baig during Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Friday, the Minister said there were no power cuts in the State and that power supply was stopped only during regular maintenance or laying new power lines.

Sufficient budget was being allocated for maintenance works of substations and transformers in the Old City, he said, adding that power utilities were spending about Rs.1404.58 crore for supplying uninterrupted power to the areas falling under the Old city. Four 220 KV substations, two 132 KV substations, 33/11 KV substations along with 15,256 km of 33 KV line and 63 spare transformers have been installed in the Old City, he said.

Aasara pension for all eligible: Dayakar Rao

Panchayat Raj Minister Erabelli Dayakar Rao assured the House that all eligible beneficiaries, who were left out earlier, would be included in the Aasara pension scheme list.

Dayakar Rao said the government was in favour of providing Aasara pension to all eligible persons. As many as 43,68,784 persons under various categories were being provided Aasara pension by the government, he said, adding that the State government had allocated Rs. 11,774.90 crore for Aasara pension scheme in the current fiscal.

Commenting on members request for transferring of Aasara pension of a person in the event of death to his or her spouse, he said he would take up the matter with the government.

Cultivation Area touched 238 lakh acres during last year: Niranjan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy informed the House that the area under cultivation during 2022-23 stood at 238 lakh acres, an increase of 107 lakh acres from 2014.

Due to implementation of various farmer welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Mission Kakatiya and round the clock power supply to farmers, farmer suicides had come down drastically.

3 Tribal Gurukul schools without own building: Satyavathi Rathod

Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod said only three tribal gurukul schools were functioning from private buildings in the State. Out of the 188 tribal gurukuls, 13 school buildings were under construction and the rest were functioning from own buildings.