Telangana: Heavy rains lash districts, four deaths reported

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that lashed several districts in the State till Tuesday afternoon affected normal life in many areas. Three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Bhupalpally, while one man died after trying to cross an overflowing weir on his two-wheeler in Sangareddy. The rains are likely to continue on Wednesday as well.

The rains that continued from last night well into Tuesday saw streets in many colonies in different areas under sheets of water, with district collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medhcal, Vikarabad and other districts declaring a holiday to education institutes as a precautionary measure.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), about 17 districts recorded very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.88 mm to 144.55 mm till 7 am on Tuesday morning. Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 144.5 mm, followed by Serilingampally, Rangareddy, which received 140.8mm and Medchal, which received 138 mm.

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad districts till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The department has also said heavy rain was likely at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 to 50 kmph were likely to occur in a few districts as well, officials said.

The rain casualties on Tuesday included two women labourers, who were struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree while working in a farm field in Chityal mandal centre. They were identified as Cheliveru Saritha ( 30) and Neripati Mamata ( 32), while in a separate incident, Guduru Rajeshwar Rao (46) of Damerakunta in Kataram was also killed by lightning.

In Sangareddy, a man was washed away on a tank’s weir while he was crossing the overflowing weir on his two-wheeler at Mambapur Patel Cheruvu in Gummadidala mandal. The body of Kummari Sudhakar was retrieved later.

