Telangana High Court adjourns Dharani case

The panel was hearing a batch of writ pleas on the legality of the government requiring registration on the said portal.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising RS Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, adjourned the Dharani portal matter to Thursday. The panel was hearing a batch of writ pleas on the legality of the government requiring registration on the said portal. The insistence on details of the Aadhaar card, caste and family members details of the owner of non-agricultural property in Dharani is being examined by the panel. The Advocate General submitted that a subcommittee has been constituted to reconsider the issue. The panel pointed out that earlier the government had given an undertaking before the court that the State government would not insist on submission of Aadhaar card or caste, details of the family members. Once the undertaking was before the court, they should not ask for the same, the panel observed while adjourning the matter to Thursday. It required the Advocate General to file an affidavit to the said effect.

MLA’s citizenship row

Justice Challa Kodandaram expressed dissatisfaction at the Ministry of Home Affairs for its inability to file an affidavit in respect of case pertaining to citizenship of Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh. Though the court has directed the Union government to file an affidavit seeking information from the Indian embassy, Germany, about the citizenship details of the petitioner, the same was not filed in court. For the second time, the Union government failed to comply with the said order. Instead, the Union filed a memo stating that the petitioner was still having valid citizenship in Germany. The judge commented: “what are you good at, if you cannot obtain the required information from the embassy,” pointing at the officials. Giving a final opportunity to submit the affidavit by obtaining details from the embassy, the judge adjourned the case to January 20.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .