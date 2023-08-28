Telangana High Court dismisses MLA’s application

Justice M Laxman dismissed an interlocutory application filed by Thungathurthi BRS MLA Kishore Kumar Gadari which sought the dismissal of to election petition filed against him by Addanki Dayakar of the Congress

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:48 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed an interlocutory application filed by Thungathurthi BRS MLA Kishore Kumar Gadari which sought the dismissal of to election petition filed against him by Addanki Dayakar of the Congress. Kishore won the seat against Dayakar with a margin of 1,847 votes in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Dayakar alleged discrepancies in the figures displayed by EVMs and VVPATs. He filed a petition before the High Court seeking to set aside the election of Kishore and requested the court to declare him as MLA of Thungathurthi. Kishore sought dismissal of the election petition stating that it was void of merit. Hearing both parties, the judge dismissed the application of Kishore and adjourned the hearing to September 4.

Also Read Telangana High Court sets aside 2018 election results of Gadwal, declares Aruna as MLA