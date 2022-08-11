Telangana High Court dismisses writ petition over selection of NALSAR VC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition filed in connection with the selection of the Vice Chancellor NALSAR to the premier National Law institution in the city. Mahesh Mamindla filed a writ petition complaining that the nomination of Prof. Upendra Baxi to the selection committee was contradictory to law. He sought for declaration to the said effect and reconstitution of the committee for effective selection of the Vice Chancellor. Justice Lakshman while dismissing the petition ruled that the petition warrants dismissal as any result would affect Prof. Upendra Baxi and the petitioner had failed to make him party to the writ petition. Justice Lakshman also pointed out that the stated disqualification of being connected to the University also did not apply to the professor.

Illegal detention

‘A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice V Bhasker Reddy on Thursday affirmed that a detailed hearing was required in a matter pertaining to illegal detention of a woman. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by Timothy G questioning the illegal detention. The counsel for petitioner contended that the petitioner was illegally detained by the Nacharam Police for entering an examination hall after the scheduled time. Further, the petitioner contended that she was late due to the distance of the exam centre. She also sought for a CBI enquiry against all respondents in the said issue. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 25.