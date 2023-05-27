Telangana High Court gives relief to YS Avinash Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given relief to YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been told by the High Court to hold the arrest of MP YS Avinash until Wednesday. The court’s decision came after hearing long arguments made during Avinash’s anticipatory bail request, which led to the court’s judgment.

The Telangana High Court said that Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail case final verdict will be on Wednesday. The court has mandated that until May 31, no strict action should be taken against Avinash Reddy by the CBI, considering the health condition of his mother.

The High Court questioned the basis of the accusations made against Avinash Reddy throughout the hearing. The CBI responded by claiming that the accusations were supported by witness testimony. The High Court granted the CBI’s plea to submit the witness testimonies behind a sealed cover.