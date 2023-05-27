YS Bhaskar Reddy undergoes medical checkup at NIMS

Under tight security, YS Bhaskar Reddy was shifted to NIMS today, where he is currently undergoing a series of heart tests.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:18 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of Andhra Pradesh MP YS Avinash Reddy, who had been held on remand at Chanchalguda Jail, fell ill yesterday and was rushed to Osmania Hospital.

According to sources, YS Bhaskar Reddy was sent to Osmania Hospital on Friday when his blood pressure dropped. The medical staff at Osmania Hospital determined that he needed specialised treatment, and they advised transferring him to NIMS (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences).

The CBI has not yet commented on the development. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested YS Bhasker Reddy on April 16, 2023, at his residence in Pulivendula in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.