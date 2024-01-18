| In A First Hyderabad Court Sentences Man To Death For Wifes Murder

In a first, Hyderabad court sentences man to death for wife’s murder

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 10:17 PM

Hyderabad: In the first of its kind, a local court in the city on Friday sentenced a man to death in the murder and dowry harassment case of his wife reported at Bhavaninagar in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convicted person Imran Ul Haq (38), is a car driver from Aman Nagar in Talabkatta in Bhavaninagar.

In January 2019, Imran, who has been harassing his wife Naseem Akthar (35) for additional dowry, brutally stabbed her with scissors and screwdriver at multiple places on her body, resulting in her death on the spot.

The Bhavaninagar police booked a case of murder and dowry harassment and arrested Imran.