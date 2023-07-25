Telangana High Court sets aside Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao election, declares Jalagam Venkat Rao as MLA.

After the election Vanama Venkateshwar Rao had joined the TRS (now BRS). The case was filed by Jalagam Venkat Rao in January 2019.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has set aside the election of Kothagudem legislator Vanama Venkateshwar Rao and ruled that Jalagam Venkat Rao is declared as elected to the assembly from Kothagudem assembly segment from December 12, 2018.

This landmark judgement was given by Dr Justice Radha Rani of Telangana High Court on an election petition filed by Jalagam Venkat Rao alleging that his opponent Vanama Venkateshwar Rao had not given complete property details of himself and his wife in the Form 26 to the election commission, according to Ramesh Kuthumbaka, the advocate who represented Jalagam Venkat Rao.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Venkateshwar Rao, he said.

Jalagam Venkat Rao contested to the Kothagudem assembly constituency representing the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and had lost to his Congress rival Vanama Venkateshwar Rao.

