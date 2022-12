| Youth Ends Life As Mother Refuses Money In Kothagudem District

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Kothagudem: A youngster died, allegedly by suicide, at Narayanapuram of Aswaraopet mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Y Surendra (24), who was reportedly upset over his mother’s refusal to give money for recharging data in his mobile phone, died allegedly after consuming pesticide.

The local police booked a case and launched a probe in connection with the incident.