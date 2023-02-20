Telangana in focus as seed hub at ISTA meet held at Washington

The State has been emerging as a seed export hub in the Asian region owing to the farmer-friendly and supportive policies of State government, said Dr. Keshavulu,ISTA President.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: International Seed Testing Association (ISTA)’s Governing Board meeting for the year 2023 was held in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Washington DC from February 13 to 18.

Dr. Keshavulu, in his capacity as ISTA President, presided over the Governing Board meeting of ISTA, wherein members and representatives from different countries and international organisations participated. During the meeting, Dr. Keshavulu narrated the scenario of the Indian seed industry, with special emphasis on Telangana. He briefed about the seed bowl initiatives of the State government towards making Telangana a global seed hub.

Also Read TSSDC director Keshavulu becomes first Asian to get elected as president of ISTA

Telangana has been emerging as a seed export hub in the Asian region owing to the farmer-friendly and supportive policies of State government, he said, pointing out that regionally harmonised seed standards, phytosanitary requirements, and trade regulations will provide a great opportunity for India as well as Telangana to increase seed exports in the future.

Experts at the meeting stressed that farmers’ access to good quality seeds was a major problem for food production in Mekong region countries, including Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Laos and Vietnam and need to focus on seed sector development in the Mekong region. India and Telangana seed industry in particular could play a major role in exporting seeds to the Mekong region countries. In this regard, need to have multi stakeholders’ awareness programmes including governments, they suggested.

ISTA will be turning 100 years in 2024 and it was decided to have centenary celebrations in a grand manner at Cambridge, United Kingdom.