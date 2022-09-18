Telangana integration day: Cultural programmes enthrall audiences in Adilabad

Minister Indrakaran Reddy plays drums during the cultural programme held in Nirmal on Sunday.

Nirmal/Adilabad: A slew of cultural programmes, conducted as part of the finale of three-day long Telangana national integration fete enthralled audiences here on Sunday evening. Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was organising the three-day long fete on a grand scale to mark 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana state with Indian union. He stated that the fete evoked an overwhelming response with thousands of people voluntarily participating in rallies on the first day, carrying national flags.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui opined that both arts and Telangana society has an inseparable bond and arts were an integral part of lives of people of this state. Recognising the importance, government conducted programmes enabling the artistes to get an identity. He thanked those who extended their cooperation to the events.

Earlier, artistes performed Gussadi dance form, Chindu Yakhaganam, Perini, Kolatam, Burrakatha, Bathukamma and plays depicting fighting spirit of Telangana legends. The cultural programmes enthralled audiences for over 3 hours. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event. Indrakaran Reddy presented cash rewards to the best performers.

Meanwhile, similar glittering cultural programmes were conducted in Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. Local MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, N Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa and many other public representatives, collectors Sikta Patnaik, Bharathi Hollikeri, Rahul Raj, Superintendents of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, Akhil Mahajan and K Suresh Kumar were present.