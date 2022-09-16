Telangana reverberates with slogans, people hit streets to celebrate National Integration Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana reverberated with the slogans of “Jai Telangana, Jai Bharat, Hindustan ke Jai” as over 20 lakh people hit the streets on Friday, kickstarting the commencement of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Telangana National Integration Day.

Massive rallies were taken out with national flags to celebrate the merger of erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam rule with the Indian Union. People from different walks of life including elected representatives, employees, professionals and students have enthusiastically participated in the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations. They took out rallies in all the 119 Assembly constituency headquarters across the State.

Holding nation flags, they marched in large numbers, marking the integration of the Nizam State comprising Telangana, Vidharbha in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka into the Indian Union, on September 17, 1948.

The Ministers as well as MLAs flagged off the rallies in their respective Assembly constituency headquarters, with at least 15,000 people in each constituency. They raised slogans of “Jai Telangana, Jai Bharat, Hindustan ki Jai”. The participants danced to the drum beats, celebrating the integration of Telangana into the Indian Union. A few of them also took out motorcycle rallies.

Kickstarting the rally in Rajanna Sircilla district, Municipal Administration Minister and local MLA KT Rama Rao emphasised the need for the people to safeguard Telangana State which was created with the sacrifices of the scores of the people, from getting disintegrated in the name of caste and religion. He wanted people to remain vigilant and thwart any such attempts.

Health Minister T Harish Rao also attended the rally in Siddipet, where people of the town attended in large numbers. Multiple rallies were taken out in the State Capital. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali participated in the rally that began at Panjagutta. Hyderabad MP Owaisi-led AIMIM’s Tiranga rally on motorcycles from Chandrayangutta to Teegalakunta in the Old City, to celebrate the National Integration Day.

The State government is organising the diamond jubilee celebrations of as part of its ‘Telangana National Integration Day celebrations for three days beginning Friday. Accordingly, rallies were taken out on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at Public Gardens on Saturday, while the Ministers and other elected representatives will hoist the national flag in all the district headquarters simultaneously.

The Chief Minister will also address a public meeting at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad. Cultural programmes will be organised remembering the freedom struggle and Telangana movement apart from felicitating freedom fighters, poets and other artistes in all district headquarters, on Sunday.