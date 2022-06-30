Telangana: BIE issues schedule for inter first year admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday announced the first phase admission schedule for intermediate first year streams for the academic year 2022-23.

The admission process with issuance of application forms will commence from Friday, while classwork will begin from July 11. The first phase admissions will conclude on August 17.

The Board has asked all junior college principals to make provisional admissions on the basis of internet marks memos. However, provisional admissions would be confirmed after production of original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by school authorities.

All colleges were instructed to admit students on the basis of the Grade Point Average secured in SSC exams and subject-wise grade point obtained in the qualifying examination. They were asked not to conduct any test for admission. Stringent action would be taken against junior colleges making admissions on any other basis, the Board warned.

This apart, junior colleges were asked to display details-number of sections sanctioned by the Board for the academic year 2022-23, seats filled and vacant seats in each section -prominently at the entrance of the building on a daily basis. All unaided private junior colleges were instructed not to issue advertisements.

TS BIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel asked parents and students to take admissions only in affiliated colleges and a list of such affiliated colleges was provided on Board’s websites https://acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. The schedule for second-phase admissions will be communicated in due course.