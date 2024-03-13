Telangana: Inter-state border security measures discussed

On Wednesday, a special meeting convened between police officers from Kumram Bheem Asifabad and their counterparts from Maharashtra in Chandrapur.

By Mitu David Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:11 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A special meeting of police officers from Kumram Bheem Asifabad and their counterparts from Maharashtra was held to discuss security measures in view of the coming Lok Sabha polls in Chandrapur on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and Nagpur Inspector General Chhering Dorje chaired the meeting.

Suresh Kumar, in a press statement, said that they had discussed security arrangements to be made to conduct polls in a free and fair manner by preventing wrongdoings in bordering areas. He stated that they focused on curbing property offences and on speedy resolving of other crimes.

He added that police officers of the neighboring state assured to extend cooperation for smooth conduct of the elections.

Adilabad Collector Rajarshi Shah, SP Gaush Alam, Chandrapur SP M Sudarshan, Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda, Yavatmal SP Pavan Bansod, Asifabad Additional Collector (Revenue) D Venu and many other officials were present.