Telangana: Intra-college phase IV degree admissions through DOST announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on Saturday announced the intra-college phase IV degree admissions through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022.

Students wishing to change their faculty/course within the college can exercise web options on November 14 and seats will be allotted on November 15.

