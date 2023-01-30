Telangana: IPE answer scripts to be evaluated online from March

To be introduced in languages, arts and commerce before expanding the unique system to other streams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to adopt online digital evaluation of answer scripts for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) from this March. To begin with, the online evaluation will be introduced in languages, arts and commerce before expanding the unique system to other streams, Secretary, TSBIE, Navin Mittal on Monday, said.

The online valuation system will make the entire process of valuating answer scripts transparent, efficient, accurate and faster, he said. “Online valuation is already being successfully implemented by Osmania University (OU) and Ambedkar University and there have been no complaints about it. I assure students and parents to have no reservations over this issue,” Navin Mittal said.

The senior official made it clear that those agencies which have tainted track record in valuation of the answer scripts will not be entertained. To begin with, around 35 lakh answer scripts of the languages, humanities and vocational subjects of both first and second year students appearing for IPE in March 2023 will be digitally evaluated on the computer screen. Later, it will be extended to science subjects in the next two academic years on the basis of the success of languages and humanities subjects.

The onscreen evaluation system requires scanning of all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and one-time password which will be sent to the registered mobile number.