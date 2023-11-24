Telangana irrigation team inspects SFC machines in Germany

The SFC machines are essentially required for high rating pumps which are in operation in Kaleshwaram Project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: A team of Irrigation Dept officials led by the Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar has visited Siemens Company unit in Nuremberg, Germany to inspect the performance of SFC (static frequency convertor) machines manufactured for the state projects. The SFC machines will help motors used at pump houses attain their designed rotor frequency when they are put to operation.

The machines are essentially required for high rating pumps which are in operation in Kaleshwaram Project. They are meant for pump houses intended for drawing additional one TMC of water in Kaleshwaram lift Irrigation Scheme where the 145 MW capacity pumps are being used.

So far the 139 MW capacity pumps were installed in the KLIS pump houses lifting 2 TMC per day. The high rating pumps are also being installed in Palamuru Rangareddy LIS. The mega pumps and motors are manufactured in BHEL, Bhopal plant while the SFC machines are being procured from Siemens, world renowned German company.

The SFC machines will be used in Link-IV Package no 1 at Veljipur pump house and package no 4 at Thukkapur pump house.

B Hariram, Engineer- in- Chief has informed that the SFC machines were put test and the results were satisfactory. K Penta Reddy, advisor to government on lifts was also part of the team.