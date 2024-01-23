Europe-based ACE Lab to set up forensic centre, manufacturing hub in Hyderabad

To this effect, ACE Lab COO Max Putiv Save and Zoom Technologies Chief Operating Officer met Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at BR Ambedkar Secretariat

Hyderabad: Europe-based ACE Lab, one of the leading players in digital forensics and data recovery, has decided to set up a forensic centre and manufacturing hub in Hyderabad.

This would be set up in collaboration with Zoom Technologies. To this effect, ACE Lab COO Max Putiv Save and Zoom Technologies Chief Operating Officer (COO) met Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the company representatives discussed their proposals for the center of excellence and sought necessary assistance from the government. ACE Lab operates in 129 countries, specialising in cyber security and collaborating with investigative agencies globally. The company management expressed its commitment to work with Indian businesses, banks, government agencies, and investigative bodies to address challenges related to data loss and digital investigation.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed the company’s decision to establish a unit in Telangana and assured all possible support from the State government. Meanwhile, representatives of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile paid a courtesy visit to the Minister.

During the meeting, they appealed to the Central government to take initiatives towards providing sovereignty to Tibet. The delegation included Monk Geshe Atuk Sethan, MP Sering Youngchen, Dondap Tashi, and others.