Adani Group meets CM Revanth; Keen to expand operations in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:51 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The Adani Group is keen to expand its operations in Telangana, with proposals to establish a data centre and an aero space park in the State. A delegation of the Group, led by Adani Ports-SEZ (Special Economic Zones) Chief Executive Officer Karan Adani and Adani Aero Space CEO Ashish Rajvanshi, called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in this regard at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday.

Besides continuing with their existing projects, the Adani Group representatives discussed about expanding their operations and sought necessary support from the State government for establishment of new projects. They reiterated their commitment to continue their operations and create employment opportunities for youth of Telangana, by establishing new industries in different sectors.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister assured that the Telangana government would provide adequate facilities and subsidies to new industries for enabling industrial development and employment generation. He discussed about the Adani Group’s ongoing projects in Telangana and welcomed its decision to make fresh investments.

According to an official statement, the Adani Group held talks with the government to set up a data centre project along with an aero space park in the State. The progress of these as well as the establishment of new projects were discussed in the meeting.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CMO Secretary Shanawaz Qasim, CMO Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and others participated in the meeting.