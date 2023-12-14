Telangana: ITDA PO inspects works at Incherla in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Mulugu: The Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Ethurunagaram, Ankit inspected the development works in Mulugu Mandal on Thursday.

The inspection commenced with a visit to the kitchen-cum-dining hall/pilgrim shed site at Incherla village, aimed at facilitating the convenience of pilgrims travelling to Medaram. Ankit reviewed the completed construction work of the building, emphasising the need for immediate attention to the compound wall and toilet block constructions. He assessed the area coverage and prioritized the kitchen shed and toilet block development. Additionally, he directed Deputy Executive Engineer, Sampath, to expedite the construction of a CC approach road, ensuring the readiness of the facilities for the upcoming Medaram Maha Jatara.

Subsequently, attention turned towards the Vikasam School building construction, situated opposite the Government Degree College in Mulugu. With an estimated cost of Rs 2.2 crore, the building is slated to accommodate various essential amenities, including dormitory halls, multiple classrooms, and dining halls.