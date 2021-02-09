Telangana Jagruthi hosts Volleyball tourney to mark KCR’s birthday in Asifabad

MLA Konappa said that the sports would help participants to grow mentally and physically. He advised them to take both victory and defeat equally.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa inaugurated a volleyball tournament organised to mark the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday. The event is being hosted by Telangana Jagruthi.

Konappa said that the sports would help participants to grow mentally and physically. He advised them to take both victory and defeat equally. He appreciated the organisers for conducting the district-level event in the town. Parsha Chandrasekhar, convener of Jagruti and many others were present.

Meanwhile, Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender launched the competitions in Adilabad town. He was joined by Rangineni Srinivas, president of the outfit. Members of Jagriti Goli Shankar, Chenna Sai Krishna, Sripada Kartheek, Gnaneshwar, Praveen, Kartheek and many others were present.

