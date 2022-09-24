Telangana Jagruthi Bathukamma celebrations go global

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha released Telangana Jagruthi’s global Bathukamma celebrations poster here on Saturday. This year, Bathukamma will be celebrated in eight countries and Telangana Jagruthi will host the events.

Telangana’s widely popular and celebrated floral festival Bathukamma went global last year after showcasing it on the large screen at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai. Bathukamma is being showcased and celebrated in a grand manner and this year it will be celebrated in eight countries.

Later in the day, MLC K Kavitha along with her husband Anil, visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy varla Devasthanam at Srisailam and offered prayers.