Telangana Jagruthi launches Bathukamma songs CD

Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi launched Bathukamma songs CD and books during Bathukamma festivities held at Ashok Nagar, here on Friday.

The State appointees of Telangana Jagruthi unveiled eight songs recorded to add joy in the celebrations of Bathukamma along with pocket-size books of Bathukamma songs printed in the form of text.

The organisation further released three special Bathukamma songs written by poet and writer Kodari Srinu, sung by singers Telu Vijaya, Padmavati and Varam, composed by Venu and directed by Damodar Reddy, a press release said.

