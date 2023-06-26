Telangana: Kakatiya University to host 3-day international conference from June 27

The conference is being organised in collaboration with Aberystwyth University from Wales, UK, under the Global Wales - Wales and Telangana Universities Partnership Programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

KU VC Prof T Ramesh addressing a press meet on campus on Monday.

Hanamkonda: The Department of Biotechnology, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, is set to host the international conference on ‘Plant Biotechnology and Genome Editing’ from June 27 to 29, said KU VC Prof Thatikonda Ramesh.

“The conference is being organised in collaboration with Aberystwyth University from Wales, UK, under the Global Wales – Wales and Telangana Universities Partnership Programme,” he said. While the KU VC will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, Vakati Karuna, Secretary of Education, and Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary, Land Revenue and Registration, will join him at the event.

Prof Srinivasan Chandrasegaran from John Hopkins University, USA will deliver the keynote address, while renowned speakers such as Prof MGK Jones from SABC, Murdoch University, Australia, Prof Luis Mur from Aberystwyth University, UK, Prof RM Sundaram, Director of ICAR-IIRR in Hyderabad, and Dr Dylan Phillips from Aberystwyth University, UK, will give lectures at the event.

Other guests include Prof Huw Jones and Prof Jennifer Ann Harikrishna from Aberystwyth University, UK, Prof Prakash P Kumar from the National University of Singapore, and Prof T Srinivas Rao, Registrar of KU.

The valedictory function will be held on June 29. Prof R Limbadri, Chairman of TSCHE, Hyderabad, will be the Chief Guest, while Prof T. Srinivasa Rao, Registrar of Kakatiya University, will preside over the function. Prof Vidyavati, former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University, Dr M Sheshu Madhav, Director of ICAR-CTRI Rajahmundry, Prof P. Malla Reddy, Dean of the Faculty of Science, KU, Prof R Mallikarjuna Reddy, Co-ordinating officer of the UGC Unit, KU, Prof B Suresh Lal, Principal of University College at Kakatiya University, and Harish Lokhun, Market Development Manager of the India – Global Wales Programme will also attend the programme.

