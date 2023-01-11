Telangana: Kazipet Police build house for destitute old woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hanamkonda: In a humanitarian gesture, the Kazipet division police have constructed a house for an elderly woman at Elkathurthy village in the district after she was abandoned by her own daughter. The house was inaugurated by Warangal Central Zone DCP Ashok Kumar in the presence of Kazipet ACP Srinivas and other police personnel on Wednesday. The DCP has also handed over Rs 1.50 lakh contributed by the police and others to the woman, Martha, on the occasion.

Seventy-year-old Gorre Martha was forced to live in a bus shelter as the old age home where she was admitted by her daughter sent her out as the daughter had not paid charges. The woman was surviving on a Rs 2,000 pension from the State government.

Hearing about her plight, Elkathurthy Inspector Srinivas, SI Parameshwar and other police staff assured to look after her and to construct a house for her, while Dharmasagar Inspector O Ramesh, Vangara SI Praveen and local scribes promised to provide the material required for the construction in November last year.

Kazipet ACP Srinivas performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction in the first week of November last year as one Pushpaleela of the village offered a piece of land for the house.

Martha, a resident of Indira Nagar in Elkathurthy, became a widow a year-and-a-half ago after her husband Pochaiah passed away, and ended up in the sorry state after she believed her daughter would take care of her. The daughter had reportedly asked Martha to sell off a 1.5 acre plot she had also her home, convincing her that she would take care of Martha. However, after getting the money, the daughter allegedly abandoned her in an old-age home. That was the last she saw of her daughter, who never paid the old age home the required charges, after which the management of the home sent Martha out.

Elkathurthy Inspector Srinivas, Dharmasagar Inspector Ramesh, Bheemadevarapally, Vangara, and Elkathurthy Sub-Inspectors, MPTC Rama Devi, and others were present at the programme.