Telangana: Khaki shirts distributed to 200 auto drivers in Khammam

Khaki shirts distributed to around 200 auto-rickshaw drivers at Yerrupalem in Khammam district under the aegis of Nama Muthaiah Memorial Trust.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao and former AMC chairman Chava Ramakrishna handed over the shirts to the drivers at a programme on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateshwar Rao noted TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao always stands by the needy and was working tirelessly for the welfare of the poor.

The MP, through Nama Muthaiah Memorial Trust, established in memory of his parents Muttaiah and Varalakshmi has been taking up many service programmes across the erstwhile Khammam district.

Similarly Nageshwar Rao provided financial support to many poor students, sank many drinking water bore wells in several villages and organised health camps. Thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers and porters were given specially made khaki shirts, Venkateshwra Rao said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao, the MP was able to ensure release of Central funds and projects due to Telangana State. Former AMC chairman Chava Ramakrishna and others were present.