KCR concentrated on development, says Harish Rao

Former minister T Harish Rao said many Congress leaders would have been behind bars had former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao concentrated on irregularities in housing schemes after coming into power in 2014.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Medak: Former minister T Harish Rao said many Congress leaders would have been behind bars had former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao concentrated on irregularities in housing schemes after coming into power in 2014.

Addressing a party meeting in Narsapur on Wednesday, Harish Rao said many Congress leaders had looted funds for 40 to 50 houses under the Indiramma housing scheme during their rule between 2004-2014. The former Chief Minister had found the truth in the CID report placed before him after a thorough inquiry post the creation of Telangana. However, Chandrashekhar Rao never wanted to take revenge on Congress leaders. Since his sole aim was to put Telangana on a growth path, the BRS president decided to concentrate on development rather than filing cases, since the cases would have created issues for some common people too.

Stating that the Congress had spread vicious propaganda against the BRS during the election campaign, Harish Rao said the people of Telangana would soon realise what Chandrashekhar Rao had done for them during the last 10 years. To demoralise the confidence of the BRS cadre, he said the ruling party may attempt to file cases against BRS cadre in the days to come.

Terming the defeat in the election just a speed breaker, Harish Rao said the BRS would taste success very soon. This was the time for introspection to correct the mistakes and improve, he said, adding that the party would put a collective effort for the victory of BRS in Panchayat, MPTC, ZPTC, Municipality and other elections in the coming days.

Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, C Madan Reddy and others were present.