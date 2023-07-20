Telangana: Laknavaram Lake beckons adventurers amidst floodwater surge

Waters at Laknavaram Lake have risen from 18 feet to an impressive 24 feet within a mere seven days, and forecasts predict that it will reach its full reservoir level of 33.6 feet in just under 10 days

The water level stood at 24 feet at Laknavaram Lake on Thursday. Photo: M Sarangapani.

Mulugu: Laknavaram Lake, a treasured gem nestled amidst the picturesque hills and forests of the district, has become a sight to behold as it experiences a dramatic surge in floodwater over the last one week. The waters of this beloved tourist destination have risen from 18 feet to an impressive 24 feet within a mere seven days, and forecasts predict that it will reach its full reservoir level of 33.6 feet in just under 10 days.

Spanning an area of 10,000 acres and with a capacity of 2.135 tmcft, Laknavaram Lake has long been a haven for nature enthusiasts and travellers seeking respite from the daily grind. However, the recent influx of floodwater has transformed the serene lake into a breathtaking expanse, captivating the hearts of both locals and tourists alike.

The increasing water levels is not just a spectacle for the eyes but a promise of thrilling adventures. In view of this, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is planning to unveil an array of boating and water sports activities at the lake in the near future like every year. Visitors can look forward to immersing themselves in the scenic beauty while partaking in adrenaline-pumping activities.

“The surge of floodwater has breathed new life into Laknavaram Lake,” said a TSTDC official, adding that they had got a chance to offer more diverse and engaging experiences to visitors. Beyond its enchanting shores, the region surrounding the lake has witnessed nature’s magnificence in full display. The famous Bogatha waterfalls and V-Falls in Wazeedu mandal in the district, renowned for their captivating beauty, have also experienced an influx of water recently due to heavy rains lashing the neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

