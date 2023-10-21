Ananthagiri Hills to offer thrilling adventures with eco-tourism makeover

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is taking steps to elevate Ananthagiri Hills into a premier eco-tourism hotspot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:43 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: Ananthagiri Hills, a picturesque destination nestled within stunning landscapes, is set to become an even more enchanting retreat.

Offering a unique blend of serene nature, ancient temples, cascading waterfalls, and thrilling treks, this hill station has long been a magnet for tourists. Now, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is taking steps to elevate it into a premier eco-tourism hotspot.

TSTDC has earmarked approximately 15 acres of vacant land in Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad, for the establishment of a luxurious, eco-friendly accommodation facility.

The plan is to entrust a competent entity with the responsibility to establish, operate, and maintain this eco-friendly accommodation, complete with a restaurant, a spacious banquet hall, and an array of adventure activities and camps.

To select the suitable entity for this endeavour, TSTDC will conduct a competitive bidding process.

According to tender notice, the proposed development at Ananthagiri Hills will include a minimum of 50 luxurious eco-friendly tents, bubble dome tents, modern capsules, glamping pods, or wooden cottages of a 3-star or equivalent category.

In addition, there will be a restaurant with a seating capacity of at least 100, a spacious banquet hall capable of hosting up to 500 guests in a tensile structure, and a variety of adventure activities such as hot air ballooning, paragliding, paramotor gliding, zip-lining, net walks, tree walks, bungee jumping, trampolining, rope cycling, and more.

This project aims to transform Ananthagiri Hills into a top-tier eco-tourism destination.