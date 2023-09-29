Boda Gutta to be developed as a tourist place: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Speaking after flagging off the trekking and rock climbing events at the hillock, he said that the state government has taken several steps to preserve and develop historical monuments in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hanamkonda: Boda Gutta at Kazipet will be developed as a tourist place, said West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, we have developed the Jain Temple, Padmakshi Temple, and Bhadrakali Temple,” he said. Stating that Warangal is a major education hub, cultural hub, spiritual hub, medical hub, and IT hub, he said, “we want to make it a major tourism hub as well”.

In the evening, the MLA along with collector Sikta Patnaik and others launched boat services at the Bhadrakali tank. District Tourism Officer M Shivaji and TSTDC officials were present.