Hyderabad: Shilparamam’s Night Bazaar to undergo transformation

TSTDC has recently released a tender inviting bids from private operators to develop food courts (F&B outlets), retail branded outlets, adventure, and entertainment facilities at this cultural hub.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is set to revamp the Night Bazaar annexe at Shilparamam. TSTDC has recently released a tender inviting bids from private operators to develop food courts (F&B outlets), retail branded outlets, adventure, and entertainment facilities at this cultural hub.

Established in 1992, Shilparamam has been attracting both domestic and international visitors, with over a million footfalls annually. It spans a sprawling 45 acres of prime real estate adjacent to Cyber Towers in Madhapur and has provided employment to more than 1,000 artisans over the years.

The Night Bazaar Annexe, one of the sectors within the craft village, was developed in 2012 and covers approximately 3.1 acres. It boasts 106 stalls on the ground and first floors, along with underground parking for 500 equivalent car spaces.

Currently, the facility is not operational, prompting the Tourism Department of the Government of Telangana to propose a transformation of the built-up area into a hub for food, retail, adventure, and entertainment.

According to the tender notice, leveraging their extensive experience in operating and maintaining various Haritha restaurants across the state through private entities, the State Government has entrusted TSTDC with the responsibility of soliciting bids and selecting private operators for this project.

TSTDC now calls upon reputed private entities with a proven track record in the food and beverages sector to submit proposals. The corporation intends to conduct a competitive bidding process for the allocation of stalls on a zone-wise license to operate basis.