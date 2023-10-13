Hyderabad: Sky Restaurant to grace Durgam Cheruvu’s scenic landscape

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Limited has announced its plan to introduce a Sky Restaurant at the picturesque Durgam Cheruvu. Nestled against the backdrop of Durgam Cheruvu lake and its surrounding landscape, this forthcoming dining experience is set to redefine Hyderabad’s gastronomic offerings.

The Durgam Cheruvu, in the heart of the city, is a place of beauty and tranquility. Over the years, it has become a popular spot for those seeking refuge from the city’s hustle and bustle.

In an endeavor to make this locale even more enchanting, the TSTDC has invited bids for the upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the existing food court and the eagerly anticipated Sky Restaurant on the lakefront. The decision comes as a part of TSTDC’s vision to provide visitors with an extraordinary experience, allowing them to revel in the scenic beauty of Durgam Cheruvu while enjoying delectable cuisine.

In addition to the Sky Restaurant, the TSTDC plans to breathe new life into the current facilities at Durgam Cheruvu. The existing amenities include a carved pathway, an abandoned storehouse waiting to be rejuvenated, a restroom that deserves a makeover, inviting benches for relaxation, an open stage for cultural events, a play area, a somewhat damaged Burma bridge walk, and a canteen that requires substantial restoration.

The overhaul of these facilities is expected to complement the Sky Restaurant and provide a well-rounded lakeside experience.