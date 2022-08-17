Telangana: LAWCET results declared

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 for three-year law and five-year law degree courses and PGLCET 2022 were declared on Wednesday with 74 per cent of candidates qualifying the tests.

Out of 28,921 candidates appeared in tests, 21,662 have qualified. The results which were declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder here have been made available on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

M Sai Krishna of Andhra Pradesh, K Sri Charan Yajvi of Hyderabad and M Bharath Bhushan of Secunderabad Cantonment bagged first rank in TS LAWCET (5ydc&3ydc) and PGLCET respectively.