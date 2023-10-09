Telangana leading in per capita income, IT, agriculture: KTR

The state has emerged as a front-runner in IT, agriculture, industry, and environmental initiatives, said IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

File Photo

Bhupalpally: Telangana has witnessed remarkable progress over the past nine and a half years, marked by comprehensive and equitable development across various sectors. Despite ranking fourth in geographical area and 12th in population among Indian states, Telangana takes the top spot in per capita income.

The state has emerged as a front-runner in IT, agriculture, industry, and environmental initiatives, said IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here on Monday. He was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), District Police Office and 2BHK houses.

He explained Telangana’s progress since 2014, emphasizing the state’s pioneering role in fostering a people-friendly police system and upholding peace and security.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, MLC S Madhusudanachary, DGP Anjani Kumar, Collector Bhavesh Mishra, SP Pulla Karunakar and other public representatives.

In Parkal: Later in the day, he inaugurated the municipal office building, RDO and Tahsildar offices in Parkal in Hanamkonda district. Rao laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 114 crore and addressed the Pragathi Nivedana meeting in Parkal. MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Collector Sikta Patanaik and other officials were present.