360 Vaikunta Dhamams get solar power facility in Nalgonda

The construction of Vaikunta Dhamams was completed in all 844 grama panchayats in Nalgonda

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: Solar power systems have been set up in 360 Vaikunta Dhamams (crematoriums) in the district that had no electricity connections and were located far from villages.

Panchayat Raj officials had prepared a plan for setting up solar power systems at Vaikunta Dhamams in 360 grama panchayats, whose revenue was less and could not afford the expenditure for erecting poles and laying electric lines. The villagers were facing problems in conducting any ritual in the crematorium in the dark.

The construction of Vaikunta Dhamams was completed in all 844 grama panchayats in the district. The officials then came up with the plan for solar power systems as an alternative to solve the problem and set up solar systems for them.

The mandal wise Vaikunta Dhamams, which got solar power systems so far, were as follows: Kattangir, Kondamallepally, Nalgonda, Marriguda, Anumula, Nakrekal, Chandur, Nampally, Chinthapally and Neredugummu, Adavidevulapallu(6), Miryalaguda(20), Munugode(8), Damaracherla, Narketpally, Devarakonda, Dindi, Gurrampode, Kanagal, Madgulapally, PA Pally, Thipparthi, Tirumalgiri Sagar, Thripuraram, Chandampet (15), Chityal (5), Peddavoora(6), and Vemulapally(2).

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Panchayat Officer Vishnuvardhan said the maintenance of the Vaikunta Dhamams was the responsibility of grama panchayats. Hence, the solar power systems were established to avoid additional electricity charges burden on them.