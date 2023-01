| Telangana Legal Service Authority Sets Up Legal Aid And Advice Centre At Numaish

The centre has been set up at stall numbers 1973, 74.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:51 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: To make justice accessible for all and to create legal awareness, the Telangana State Legal Service Authority on Tuesday set up a Legal Aid and Advice Centre at the 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish). The centre has been set up at stall numbers 1973, 74.

Telangana High Court judge Justice P Naveen Rao and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the Legal Aid and Advice Centre.

