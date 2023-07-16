Telangana: Lorry mows down man while he was bringing his wife’s body in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, a man was killed on the spot as a lorry mowed down him when he was crossing a road, while he was bringing the body of his wife in an ambulance, in Luxettipet on Sunday.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Laxman said that Mallikarjun (31) received fatal injuries when the lorry mowed down when he was crossing the road for attending nature’s call, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was a resident of Ellaram village in Luxettipet mandal. Mallikharjun was trailing an ambulance in which the body of his wife Sharanya (28) was being brought to Ellaram at the time of the mishap.

Police said that Sharanya died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Karimnagar after attempting to end her life by consuming some pesticide. She resorted to the drastic step as she was depressed following a tiff with neighbors. The couple is survived by two children. The death of the pair in a gap of 12 hours left the children orphans.