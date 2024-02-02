Upset over love marriage, bride’s family sets groom’s house on fire in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 07:43 PM

Medak: The love marriage of a couple at Donthi village created tension as the bride’s family attacked the groom’s house. Groom Prasanth and bride Joythi tied the knot against the wishes of Joythi’s parents.

The duo left the home a few days ago.

Accusing the Prasanth parent’s hand in the love marriage, the parents and relatives of Joythi entered the house of Prasanth. They have set the things in the house on fire. Luckily, the parents of Prasanth were not at home when the incident happened.

The Shivvampet Police have deployed personnel at the village to take the situation into control. The Police were assessing the loss. A case has been registered.